RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

March 2, 2022

Andy Cohen Blasts 'Bully' Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Over Anti-Transgender Youth Order

The “Watch What Happens Live” host named the Texas Republican his “Jackhole of the Day.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.