RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

August 3, 2021

Andrew Napolitano Out At Fox News Amid Sex Harassment Lawsuit

Fox said in a statement it takes “all allegations of misconduct seriously.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.