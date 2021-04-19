Anderson Cooper's Son Watching Him On TV For The First Time Is Super Sweet

Quir.net brings you several news feeds from reputable sources from the internet reporting about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.
It’s that time again where AfterEllen dives into the cosmos so you don’t have to! As we leave fiery Aries season and enter earthy Taurus, there’s going to be a major energy shift, impacting all the sun signs. Are you ready? Currently, Venus is also in Taurus, which is its home planet. Because of this, […]
While we already knew Kehlani was into women — she sings about it, including the track “Honey” — she recently came out as a full-blown lesbian. “You wanna know what’s new about me?” she asked her fans on Instagram Live, “I finally know I’m a lesbian.” She went on to say that she “carries a […]
Libby Larkin is a songwriter from NYC, who recently released her first EP L|A in 2020, detailing her raw emotional experience within her relationships. Larkin gave an exclusive interview to AfterEllen about what she has been up to and how she creates her art. L | A album art. Libby shot me an email after […]
In today’s podcast, Cliff and I talk about Lindsey Graham having the vapors of the new omnibus LGBT rights legislation in Congress, then we talk about guns, the filibuster, immigration, and some concerns we have about Biden’s new tax bill — it just might hit the middle class, including you and me — and why […]
The deadly attack on three Asian-American-run massage parlors in Atlanta, killing eight people, six of whom were Asian women, has put the spotlight yet again on the rise in violence against Asian-Americans over the last year. Subscribe now The police say it’s still too early to know whether the Atlanta attack was racially-motivated, but regardless […]
Rising Democratic star Congressman-elect Ritchie Torres (D-NY) joins us to talk about his recent election to Congress as the first African-American and Latino member of Congress to be openly-gay, his views on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, the transition, the stimulus bill, and his legislative goals for 2021. He’s such an impressive guy. You […]