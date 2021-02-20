Anderson Cooper Trashes Ted Cruz’s Attempt At Damage Control

Cong.-elect Ritchie Torres (D-NY) on Trump, Biden and 2021 Rising Democratic star Congressman-elect Ritchie Torres (D-NY) joins us to talk about his recent election to Congress as the first African-American and Latino member of Congress to be openly-gay, his views on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, the transition, the stimulus bill, and his legislative goals for 2021. He’s such an impressive guy. You […]

Will there ever be a gay Cabinet secretary? There has never been an openly-gay (or transgender, for that matter) US Cabinet secretary. And it’s not clear that we’re getting one now. Why does it even matter? Read on. Over the past 30 years, gays have gone from being considered a federal workforce security risk — I passed the Foreign Service Exam in 1989 […]