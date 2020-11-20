Anderson Cooper Sums Up Donald Trump's Post-Election Chaos With 1 Searing Word

Faust’s Debut Film “Girl” Is Bella Thorne at her Best If you aren’t watching Bella Thorne yet, you should be. With its haunting aesthetic, unnerving storyline and downright raw performances, Chad Faust’s debut film Girl is a rare cinematic gem in which the actress breaks out of her comfort zone — and lands right in her element. The film begins with a disheveled, exhausted young […]

Dyking Out with The Lesbian Bar Project Lesbian spaces have been rapidly disappearing in recent years. But not all is lost! There are exactly 15 lesbian bars left in the United States, including two in DC, because they won’t save some for the rest of us, apparently. They were hiding the line, but then the pandemic hit in full force. Now many […]