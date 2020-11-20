Anderson Cooper Sums Up Donald Trump's Post-Election Chaos With 1 Searing Word

Quir.net brings you several news feeds from reputable sources from the internet reporting about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.
If you aren’t watching Bella Thorne yet, you should be. With its haunting aesthetic, unnerving storyline and downright raw performances, Chad Faust’s debut film Girl is a rare cinematic gem in which the actress breaks out of her comfort zone — and lands right in her element. The film begins with a disheveled, exhausted young […]
Lesbian spaces have been rapidly disappearing in recent years. But not all is lost! There are exactly 15 lesbian bars left in the United States, including two in DC, because they won’t save some for the rest of us, apparently. They were hiding the line, but then the pandemic hit in full force. Now many […]
When we get a TV lesbian couple, they’re quick to reach iconic status. Mainly because we just don’t get them very often so we latch on like our lives depend on it. But even with the handful of ships we have, we all have our favorites. But which couple tops the list? Luckily for you, […]
Fordham Law Professor Jed Shugerman explains the Supreme Court's historic LGBT rights decision outlawing job discrimination against gay and trans people. The post Today’s landmark LGBT Supreme Court decision explained by Fordham Law Prof. Jed Shugerman appeared first on AMERICAblog News. .
As part of the never-ending rewriting of history that seems soldered into the genes of some self-proclaimed “woke” lefties, the largest victory in LGBT rights history — marriage equality — is now a sign of all that is wrong with the gays. In a piece in Buzzfeed today, Shannon Keating explained how marriage equality (evil) […]
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg called out Donald Trump yesterday for his ongoing criticism of John McCain. In a tweet, Buttigieg not only said that we should “honor” McCain as “a war hero,” but the openly-gay candidate also noted that Trump dodged the draft in Vietnam with a “faked disability.” Trump got four draft deferments […]