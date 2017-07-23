An American Drag Legend Opens About Her Journey To Authenticity

Reciprocal IVF and the Future of Lesbian Reproduction: An Interview With Dr. Shahin Ghadir Dr. Shahin Ghadir is paving the way to make reciprocal IVF (a way for both mothers to have a genetic bond with their biological baby) be accessible for lesbian couples who want to become parents. AfterEllen writer Beth McDonough sat down with him to talk about his work. If you and your partner are thinking […]

Lez Dish It Out! AfterEllen’s Weekly LGBT Round-Up Another Friday, another lady lovin’ installment of LDIO. This week had some highs and lows, especially in the realm of relationships. Although I have to report a very sad break-up in the Real L Word universe, I also have a new and exciting lesbian pairing to fill you in on. Lez get to it! LGBTQ […]