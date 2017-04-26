Amy Schumer And Goldie Hawn Pledge To 'Fight To The Death' For Queer People

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn are beloved by gay audiences, and they both want those fans to know that the love is reciprocated.

As they gear up for the May 11 release of their road-trip comedy, “Snatched,” the two actresses opened up about their respective LGBTQ followings in a candid interview with PrideSource. In it, Schumer, 35, said she “can’t remember a time” when she didn’t feel compelled to “fight to the death” to defend the queer community, while Hawn noted that LGBTQ rights are among the international causes she holds near and dear to her heart.

“Being an ally for [LGBTQ] people and an ally for all people, transgender or whatever ― to me, that’s a human story. I feel there are injustices in the world that I’ll stand up for, and I think that it’s important to realize that the world is filled with these kinds of issues,” Hawn, 71, said. “Love is something in the heart and in the mind, so why would you chastise anyone for that? And this is something that I feel very strongly about.”

The “Overboard” and “First Wives Club” icon also looked back on her history with the queer community in the interview. “I had a tremendous amount of gay friends, so my whole life was basically like that… I never noticed who was gay or who was straight,” she said. Much of that changed, she noted, during the HIV/AIDS crisis of the late 1980s and early ‘90s. “It was a very scary time, and I would go visit guys and I’d get in bed with them just to be there with them,” she said.

“Snatched” marks Hawn’s first movie role since 2002’s “The Banger Sisters,” and the star couldn’t be more thrilled to return to the big screen alongside Schumer. Together, The pair hope that “Snatched” ― which follows a newly single woman, Emily (Schumer), whose vacation in South America with mom Linda (Hawn), goes hilariously awry ― resonates among LGBTQ people, many of whom have fractured relationships with their own parents. Schumer noted she hopes it will become “a gay cult movie.”

“I think it really will bring together people who have had a struggle with a parent ― that idea of, we’re both doing the best we can,” Schumer said. “We all take our parents for granted, and the goal is to be able to accept that they just love the shit out of me and did the best they could… I hope this movie brings kids and parents together ― I think it will.”

As for Hawn, she’d like “Snatched” to compel audience members to call their parents “whether [they’re] gay or not.”

“Moms and dads don’t last forever. If you’ve got unfinished business, we need to face that, and that’s not easy,” she said. “Every child wants to love their mother and their father. Love is the most important thing, and when they feel rejected and unloved that hole can never be filled by anyone else.”

