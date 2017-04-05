Amy Poehler And Ike Barinholtz Try To Play Guess Who Without Discriminating

If you’ve ever played Guess Who? or … well, a lot of children’s games invented before 2000, there’s a good chance that it’s mildly racist, or sexist, or homophobic or just inappropriate. It was a different time.

In this Funny or Die video for the ACLU, Amy Poehler and Ike Barinholtz try to play the game Guess Who? without being racist, sexist or homophobic. It proves to be incredibly difficult!

