Americans Respond To Trump's Plans For Country With #NoBanNoWall
President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing construction of a wall on the southwest border of the U.S. and another to withhold funds from sanctuary cities that would effectively make every undocumented immigrant a priority for deportation on Wednesday.
In addition to these contentious actions, he’s also preparing to issue an executive order that will restrict refugees from entering the United States and deny visas to those coming from countries the Trump administration deems high risk.
Thousands have hit the pavement and social media in protest.
The #NoBanNoWall tag has cropped up on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and the stories that accompany each post have been incredibly powerful.
Here are some of those stories:
Source: Queer Voices