Americans Respond To Trump's Plans For Country With #NoBanNoWall

President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing construction of a wall on the southwest border of the U.S. and another to withhold funds from sanctuary cities that would effectively make every undocumented immigrant a priority for deportation on Wednesday.

In addition to these contentious actions, he’s also preparing to issue an executive order that will restrict refugees from entering the United States and deny visas to those coming from countries the Trump administration deems high risk.

Thousands have hit the pavement and social media in protest.

The #NoBanNoWall tag has cropped up on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and the stories that accompany each post have been incredibly powerful.

Here are some of those stories:

My wife's grandmother passed away today. I'm unable to attend her funeral for fear of being denied re-entry into the US. #NoBanNoWall — Mohammad Ali Musawi (@malimusawi) January 25, 2017

I'm an immigrant. I'm Syrian. I'm a civil rights attorney and director of a non-profit that protects the US Constitution #NoBanNoWall — Hassan Shibly (@HassanShibly) January 25, 2017

.@POTUS I was once undocumented – now, I’m a member of Congress. #NoBanNoWall — Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen (@RepKihuen) January 25, 2017

Members chanting "This is what democracy looks like." And "refugees are here to stay." #NoBanNoWall #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/UanKvYRNCB — Rowaida Abdelaziz (@Rowaida_Abdel) January 26, 2017

#NoBanNoWall my cousins legally come to the USA every other month to pick all your crops for <3$ a day so ur family can have cheap food — toby vc santamaria (@Daisy_dellaLuna) January 25, 2017

During the Holocaust, fear of the vulnerable killed many in my family.

I refuse to let this happen again.#NoBanNoWall — Emanuel Zbeda (@therealezway) January 25, 2017

We of Japanese descent have not forgotten. Our country must see each of us on American soil as fully human—and better together. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/UWGjE4FL16 — Kenny Coble (@KennyCoble) January 26, 2017

My family fled Iran for a better life in US; No way I'm letting a #FakePresident keep others from same #NoBanNoWall #MyMuslimImmigrantFamily pic.twitter.com/Z9LX1m0dJT — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) January 25, 2017

My dad came to Canada from Iran, then moved to the U.K. later. Theresa May siding with President Dump is despicable #NoBanNoWall https://t.co/mWrqWQoXo9 — Kate Alizadeh (@katealizadeh) January 26, 2017

.@POTUS I was once undocumented – now, I’m an Arizona State Representative. #NoBanNoWall — César Chávez (@CesarChavezAZ) January 25, 2017

