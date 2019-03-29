American Hero Shangela Performs Beyoncé Lip-Sync In Front Of Beyoncé

These Photos Capture Why Velvet Ibiza is Europe’s Hottest Lesbian Party Velvet Ibiza, Europe’s biggest and most popular all-women party – is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. Taking place May 7 – 12, 2019 in idyllic Ibiza, Spain, Velvet Ibiza has become a holy ground for lesbians who descend on the pine-covered isle year after year. Created and produced by Carine De Mesmaeker – the […] […]

Must-Reads from the Experts at the Vancouver Women’s Library Editor’s Note: This list was first published in 2018. The Vancouver Women’s Library has since closed due to financial constraints and is greatly missed. The books, however, can be found online and in many libraries and bookstores across Canada and the US. The Vancouver Women’s Library is coming up on its first anniversary. In one […]