'American Gods' Set To Feature TV's 'Most Pornographic Gay Sex Scene' Ever

The third episode of “American Gods” is causing quite a stir, more than a week before its May 14 debut.

Based on Neil Gaiman’s 2001 novel, the Starz series will feature what’s been described as “the hottest and most pornographic gay sex scene” ever seen on mainstream television. The scene will take place between Salim (played by Omid Abtahi), a young Muslim man living in New York, and a taxi driver (Mousa Kraish) who is actually a jinn, or a spiritual messenger found in ancient Islamic and Arabic folklore, in disguise.

Kraish talked about the “supernaturally hot” scene in an interview with Out magazine. He said the scene will be a cultural milestone for Middle Eastern LGBTQ representation. “Now, more than ever, that story is incredibly powerful. The sex scene is so intense and intimate,” he said. “I don’t think anything like it has ever occurred on TV.”

The actor, who has appeared in “Superbad” and “The Fast and the Furious,” committed to going fully nude for the scene and, as such, got to weigh in on the final cut of the episode. “I was like, ‘Awesome!’” he quipped. “I got penis approval.”

At a press event for the show last month, “American Gods” executive producer and co-creator Bryan Fuller suggested that the scene blurred the line between sexual and spiritual ecstasy. It “was not a small feat for two gay Muslim characters to have a beautiful, sophistical, sexual experience,” he told Showbiz 411, noting that he and co-creator Michael Green wanted to show “what it’s like to take a god inside you.”

“I felt like it was a wonderful metaphor for a religious experience,” he said.

So far, television critics seem to agree. New York Magazine’s Abraham Riesman shared his thoughts on the scene on Twitter:

AMERICAN GODS also has the single hottest and most pornographic gay sex scene ever put on mainstream television, so buckle up for ep 3 — Abraham Riesman (@abrahamjoseph) April 18, 2017

Paste Magazine’s Matt Brennan felt similarly.

Among its other merits, "American Gods" has the hottest gay sex scene I've seen on TV since "Sense8," maybe ever. It made my palms sweat. — Matt Brennan (@thefilmgoer) April 19, 2017

In a Vice interview, Gaiman said he “never imagined” the explicit scene would make it into a television or film adaptation of his book. “But then I’m watching it, and I appear to be watching the best gay porn I’ve ever watched,” he said. “My sampling of gay porn is basically just this, but I’m watching it and I can’t believe they’re doing it. You feel like boundaries are being pushed, and that makes me very proud.”

Suffice to say, we’re ready.

