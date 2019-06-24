'American Crime' Star Connor Jessup Comes Out As Gay

Heart disease in women – female vs male heart attacks present differently, and it matters. Male and female brains may be mostly identical, but our bodies are remarkably different overall, and not just our reproductive organs and skeletons, but also our organs. Especially our hearts. Heart disease presents itself very differently in women than in our male counterparts. Numerous biological distinctions exist that make recognizing and treating heart attacks and […]

Summer Glamping Upgrades: How to Camp Affordably in Style Glamping tends to denote a glam expense account, but it doesn’t need to. Generally, these glampsites are more like outdoor AirBnbs—cute, if you have a roomy budget. If not, don’t fret. You can upgrade your camping style with little effort and even less cash out of your pocket by doing it on your own. Here’s […]