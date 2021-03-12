RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

March 12, 2021

Amazon Pulls Books Framing LGBTQ+ Identities As Mental Illness After GOP Complaint

Probably not the outcome the Republican senators wanted.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.