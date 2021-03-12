Amazon Pulls Books Framing LGBTQ+ Identities As Mental Illness After GOP Complaint

Pamela Coleman Smith: the Artist Behind Rider-Waite-Smith Tarot Deck While we can’t definitively know historical figures’ sexual orientations, Pamela Coleman Smith was likely a lesbian. Coleman Smith and her companion of forty years, spiritualist Nora Lake, socialized with lesbian and bisexual women during the first half of the 1900s. Coleman Smith was never linked to a man. Bisexual suffragist Edith “Edy” Craig was one […]

Supporting Our Detransitioned Sisters on #DetransAwarenessDay My sisters, did you know Friday March 12th was #DetransAwarenessDay? If you didn’t, now you do! But what is it exactly? The day was created to break down the stigma around detransition. It’s also a great way to let those who have detransitioned know they’re not alone. But one key reason for this day is […]