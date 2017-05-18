Ailes' Ugliest Legacy Is The 10 Women Who Publicly Accused Him Of Sexual Harassment

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Roger Ailes, the 77-year-old co-creator of Fox News, died Thursday. His legacy includes a running list of sexual harassment and coercion accusations that span his 50-plus-year career.

The public allegations first began when former “Fox & Friends” co-host Gretchen Carlson filed a damning lawsuit in July 2016 accusing Ailes of sexual harassment and sexism. Soon after, several current and former Fox employees, including big names like Megyn Kelly, came forward with stories of harassment and sexual coercion.

Ten women have publicly come forward with their personal accounts, while at least 20 women have privately accused Ailes of some form of workplace harassment, according to Carlson’s legal team. Some of those women spoke out about their experiences using pseudonyms to New York Magazine last July.

The accusations range in time from Ailes’ stint as an executive producer on “The Mike Douglas Show” in the 1960s up to his time as Fox News’ CEO in 2016. Ailes stepped down as CEO in July 2016 and was given a $40 million exit package, which was reportedly twice as much as the payout Carlson received.

The allegations became the story of the summer in 2016, and events transpired quickly. Only 15 days after Carlson filed her initial lawsuit, Ailes stepped down from his position at Fox.

Below, in chronological order, is a list of women who came forward to publicly accuse and hold accountable the late Ailes for his alleged sexual harassment.

