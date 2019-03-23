Adele And Jennifer Lawrence Party With Surprised Fans At New York City Gay Bar

Lesbian Nation Has Acquired AfterEllen from Evolve Media On March 1 of this year, our Editor in Chief, Memoree Joelle, and her business partner Gaye Chapman, acquired AfterEllen from its previous owners, Evolve Media. The two women purchased the site for their newly-formed company, Lesbian Nation, LLC, which is based out of Los Angeles. This exchange has been a joyous business endeavor […]

Bearding is Still a Thing in Hollywood “Bearding” is a slang term describing a conscious attempt by a lesbian or gay man to hide her or his homosexuality from others by appearing to date or marry someone of the opposite sex. The “beard” (or in the case of a man used by a lesbian for the same purpose, the term used in […]