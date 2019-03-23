Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

March 23, 2019

Adele And Jennifer Lawrence Party With Surprised Fans At New York City Gay Bar

“Hi my name is Adele,” The “Hello” singer said on stage at the Greenwich Village bar.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.