Adam Rippon Is Allowing America To Love A (Really) Gay Athlete
This American athlete is becoming an American hero with his personality and performance.
Source: Queer Voices
This American athlete is becoming an American hero with his personality and performance.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y