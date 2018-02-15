Adam Rippon Is Allowing America To Love A (Really) Gay Athlete

Thunder and Black Lightning: Black Lesbian Representation is Here! Black Lightning is my new favorite show. It’s not because of the story, though I found myself transfixed by the opening scene– from the moment Strange Fruit began to play, spliced with the achingly familiar media coverage in the aftermath of another Black child being shot to death, it was clear the series aimed to […]

Lesbian Comedy Gold at The Dinah 2018 Get ready for some ridiculously funny, gut-buster, riotous comedy with two of the most acclaimed lesbian stand up comedians in the country, Suzanne Westenhoefer and Dana Goldberg. Slated to headline “The Dinah Comedy Night” on Saturday, March 31 at 8:00pm at The Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, CA, these two veteran comedians will pull no […]