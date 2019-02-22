Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

February 22, 2019

Adam Lambert Unveils New Song With Candid Note About His Mental Health

The “American Idol” veteran says “Feel Something” is “about me climbing out of the low period.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.