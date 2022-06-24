RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

June 24, 2022

Abortion Is Now Illegal In These States

Minutes after the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson dropped, Missouri became the first state to enact its trigger ban.
Source: Queer Voices

