A Psychotherapist Collected 3,000 Dreams About Donald Trump. Some Are Truly Terrifying.
“As I looked at him sleeping, I was filled with disgust, and then flooded with pity.”
Source: Queer Voices
“As I looked at him sleeping, I was filled with disgust, and then flooded with pity.”
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y