A Massachusetts Transgender Rights Law Is At Stake On Election Day

Lesbianing With AE: Will hooking up with a friend ruin your friendship? Dear Lindsey, I hooked up with my friend, and I want to do it again. But I’m also worried that it could affect our friendship. It’s like my head and heart want two different things. We’re both single so there is relationship potential, but she is also talking about moving, and I wouldn’t want to […]

‘Love Letters To Jane’s World’ Pays Tribute To The First Lesbian Comic Strip This essential Jane’s World collection debuts twenty years after Jane Wyatt first appeared in Paige Braddock’s trailblazing comics strip about a young lesbian woman making her clumsy way in the world and the friends who help (or hinder) her along the journey. Jane’s World was the first syndicated comic strip with a lesbian main character […]