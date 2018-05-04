A Long Island Record Shop Selling Neo-Nazi Merch Gets Das Boot

Peeking Out, From Inside the Closet Peeking Out, From Inside the Closet – When Coming Out Feels Close, Yet So Far Away It was early on a December morning that I was walking back home from my girlfriend’s apartment. In the winter the streets of New York become wind tunnels, so I was holding my skirt down with both hands, trying […]

‘RBG’ is An Ambitious Biopic of Justice Ginsburg’s Life and a Must-See RBG kicks off with a roll call of slurs against her Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Conservatives and misogynists declaring her a witch, wicked, a zombie, raised the hair on my arm and turned my stomach immediately. This intro will hit home with any woman who’s ever voiced an opinion in public, priming the emotional well for […]