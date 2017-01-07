A-Listers Party At The White House Until Morning To Say Goodbye To Barack Obama

With only two weeks left until Barack and Michelle Obama vacate the White House for good, the first family welcomed a host of celebrity guests on Friday night for a star-studded farewell party.

Aside from an awards show, there haven’t been this many famous people gathered in one room since a casting call for a holiday-themed Garry Marshall romantic comedy.

The White House bash effectively serves as the kickoff to events celebrating President Obama’s time in office, leading up to his final address, which he’ll deliver in Chicago on Jan. 10. Days later, President-elect Donald Trump will call 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. home after his inauguration, for which he’s struggled to find big-name performers.

In contrast, Obama’s farewell party attracted some of the biggest A-listers around. Attendees reportedly included Meryl Streep, George and Amal Clooney, Robert De Niro, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Nick Jonas, Jordin Sparks, David Letterman, Paul McCartney, Kelly Rowland, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis…

Are you tired yet?

… Samuel Jackson, Magic Johnson, Tom Hanks, Rev. Al Sharpton, Jerry Seinfeld, Stevie Wonder, Charles Barkley Steven Spielberg, Marc Anthony, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tyler Perry, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend…

And, yes, even more.

Photos from inside the event were likely restricted, but that didn’t stop celebrities from sharing pics from the White House grounds on social media about the party that kept Washington, D.C., awake until early Saturday.

A photo posted by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on Jan 7, 2017 at 12:10am PST

Getting to take my Dad to the White House…Priceless. Soooo excited! Cheers! *drops mic* A photo posted by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on Jan 6, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

Straight off the plane to the White House… A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:17pm PST

More @WhiteHouse arrivals: Jason Sudeikis, Robert De Niro, Ken Burns, al sharpton, Jordin Sparks pic.twitter.com/w5vPLMjFCh — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) January 7, 2017

Obama Going Away Party. I'm charged up. ✊ ✊ — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 6, 2017

Also got a picture with one of my favorites, Jill Scott while she was getting ready to attend the Obama Farewell Party at the White House this evening! #jillscott A photo posted by Stephen Thompson (@stevie7497) on Jan 6, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

Stumbling out of the White House at 4am after a night of celebrating 8 incredible years. A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:10am PST

Our social media north star, Chrissy Teigen, surprisingly stayed silent throughout the night, until sharing a tweet the following morning that pretty much sums up the festivities.

I am so hungover that each individual tooth hurts in a different way — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2017

Enjoy this moment while it lasts, everybody.

