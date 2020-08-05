9 Of The Best Sex Toys For Beginners, According To Experts

Unpacking Everything Going On with the Ellen DeGeneres Controversies Twenty-three years ago Ellen DeGeneres came out as a lesbian to over 42 million people. It was that one moment of bravery that helped create this site. We wouldn’t be here without her. Today, she’s become the queen of afternoon talk shows and one of the richest comedians in the world. But in recent years, […]

The Last of Us Part II: Lesbian Love and Complex Ethical Questions Warning: major plot spoilers for The Last of Us Part II The Last of Us Part II was perhaps the most hotly anticipated game of 2020. As the sequel to Naughty Dog’s smash hit survival horror game, Part II had a lot to live up to – after all, seven years later, The Last of […]