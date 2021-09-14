8 Effortless Self-Care Activities That Take Only 5 Minutes To Do

As wholesome as Folsom: Alexander Cheves’ kinky and brilliant memoir, My Love Is a Beast: Confessions In his captivating memoir, famed sex columnist Alexander Cheves details his childhood as the football-playing son of evangelical Christians, growing up on a farm and doing missionary work. There are the universal queer experiences of adolescent sexual experimentation, unrequited crushes, and the fear of being exposed. But those are the calm parts of the roller […]

Lindsey Graham (R-Hot Mess) In today’s podcast, Cliff and I talk about Lindsey Graham having the vapors of the new omnibus LGBT rights legislation in Congress, then we talk about guns, the filibuster, immigration, and some concerns we have about Biden’s new tax bill — it just might hit the middle class, including you and me — and why […]