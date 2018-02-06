7 Years Later, Zach Wahls Reflects On That Viral Speech About His Lesbian Mothers
The 26-year-old is now running for office in Iowa.
Source: Queer Voices
The 26-year-old is now running for office in Iowa.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y