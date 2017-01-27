Quir dot Net

50 Groups To Learn About If You’re Committed To Intersectional Feminism

An estimated 2.6 million people joined the Women’s March around the world. And while the majority of protestors were women marching for women’s equality, many activists from different causes showed up to bring support and solidarity to the feminist cause. 

In order to keep the momentum going, it’s integral that those who showed up to the Women’s March ― I’m looking at your newbie activists and first-time marchers (cis, straight, white women especially) ― get involved in other social justice issues. Issues like violence against women, reproductive rights, pay equality and body image are all at the center of the feminist movement (and, if you need to learn more about them ― I urge you to do so). 

But, there are so many other social justice issues that make up a large and fundamental part of the feminist movement.

Black Lives Matter, LGBTQIA issues, climate change, freedom of religion: These issues and the communities they affect are all part of the feminist cause ― and we need to show up for them the way they showed up for the Women’s March.

As we head into the next four years, we all need to remember that the feminist movement is an intersectional one. Black Lives Matter, LGBTQIA rights, immigrant rights, climate change, rights of indigenous people, sex workers’ rights, disability rights, combatting islamophobia and gun violence ― these are all feminist issues.  

As one sign read at the Women’s March on Saturday: “I’ll see you nice white ladies at the next #BlackLivesMatter march right?” 

So, in the spirit of activism here are 50 other organizations to get involved in, educate yourself on and show up for the next time there’s a protest. And while this is by no means an exhaustive list, it’s a good starting point. 

1. Black Lives Matter

2. Gays Against Guns (GAG)

3. NoDAPL

4. The Council On America-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

5. Native American Rights Fund 

6. The National Immigration Law Center

7. National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

8. The American Association Of People With Disabilities (AAPD)

9. Hope For Syria

10. The Border Angels

11. National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

12. National Disability Rights Network

13. Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America

14. Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP)

15. Alliance For Justice

16. Hands Up United

17. International Network Of Women With Disabilities (INWWD)

18. Sex Workers Project

19. National Resources Defense Council

20. Disabled In Action

21. National LGBTQ Task Force

22. American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

23. Conservation International 

24. American Indian Community House

25. Desiree Alliance

26. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition

27. Center For Native American Youth

28. The Center For Constitutional Rights

29. Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD)

30. Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights

31. The Organization For Black Struggle

32. The Audre Lorde Project

33. Earth Justice

34. National Council Of Jewish Women

35. Women’s Prison Association

36. The First Peoples Fund

37. Islamic Relief USA

38. Sylvia Rivera Law Project

39. International Rescue Committee

40. Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM)

41. The White Helmets

42. Sierra Club Foundation

43. Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (DREDF)

44. Save The Children

45. Campaign Zero

46. Communities United For Police Reform

47. Doctors Without Borders

48. Insight Prison Project

49. Environmental Defense Fund

50. National Congress Of American Indians

