50 Groups To Learn About If You’re Committed To Intersectional Feminism
An estimated 2.6 million people joined the Women’s March around the world. And while the majority of protestors were women marching for women’s equality, many activists from different causes showed up to bring support and solidarity to the feminist cause.
In order to keep the momentum going, it’s integral that those who showed up to the Women’s March ― I’m looking at your newbie activists and first-time marchers (cis, straight, white women especially) ― get involved in other social justice issues. Issues like violence against women, reproductive rights, pay equality and body image are all at the center of the feminist movement (and, if you need to learn more about them ― I urge you to do so).
But, there are so many other social justice issues that make up a large and fundamental part of the feminist movement.
Black Lives Matter, LGBTQIA issues, climate change, freedom of religion: These issues and the communities they affect are all part of the feminist cause ― and we need to show up for them the way they showed up for the Women’s March.
As we head into the next four years, we all need to remember that the feminist movement is an intersectional one. Black Lives Matter, LGBTQIA rights, immigrant rights, climate change, rights of indigenous people, sex workers’ rights, disability rights, combatting islamophobia and gun violence ― these are all feminist issues.
As one sign read at the Women’s March on Saturday: “I’ll see you nice white ladies at the next #BlackLivesMatter march right?”
So, in the spirit of activism here are 50 other organizations to get involved in, educate yourself on and show up for the next time there’s a protest. And while this is by no means an exhaustive list, it’s a good starting point.
Scroll below to read more:
1. Black Lives Matter
2. Gays Against Guns (GAG)
3. NoDAPL
4. The Council On America-Islamic Relations (CAIR)
5. Native American Rights Fund
6. The National Immigration Law Center
7. National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)
8. The American Association Of People With Disabilities (AAPD)
9. Hope For Syria
10. The Border Angels
11. National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
12. National Disability Rights Network
13. Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America
14. Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP)
15. Alliance For Justice
16. Hands Up United
17. International Network Of Women With Disabilities (INWWD)
18. Sex Workers Project
19. National Resources Defense Council
20. Disabled In Action
21. National LGBTQ Task Force
22. American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
23. Conservation International
24. American Indian Community House
25. Desiree Alliance
26. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition
27. Center For Native American Youth
28. The Center For Constitutional Rights
29. Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD)
30. Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights
31. The Organization For Black Struggle
32. The Audre Lorde Project
33. Earth Justice
34. National Council Of Jewish Women
35. Women’s Prison Association
36. The First Peoples Fund
37. Islamic Relief USA
38. Sylvia Rivera Law Project
39. International Rescue Committee
40. Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM)
41. The White Helmets
42. Sierra Club Foundation
43. Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (DREDF)
44. Save The Children
45. Campaign Zero
46. Communities United For Police Reform
47. Doctors Without Borders
48. Insight Prison Project
49. Environmental Defense Fund
50. National Congress Of American Indians
