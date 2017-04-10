47 Photos Of Kids Who Were Not Impressed With The Easter Bunny

Kids are usually super excited to meet the Easter Bunny ― but sometimes they freak out a little when it comes time to actually sit down and take a photo with the creature (it also happens in December when kids visit Santa). And honestly, some of the Easter Bunny costumes are pretty frightening, so we can’t blame them.

We asked the HuffPost Parents community to share photos of their kids who were not really into a photo with the Easter Bunny, and the results were hilarious:

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices