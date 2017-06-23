41 Photos Of Boys With Dolls That Prove Gender Doesn't Belong In The Toy Aisle

At HuffPost Parents, we believe all toys are for any child who wants to play with them.

While some may still see dolls as a “girl toy,” there are plenty of boys out there who adore their baby dolls, Barbies and stuffed friends. And it’s not only OK ― it’s downright adorable.

So we asked the HuffPost Parents community to share their cutest photos of their sons with their dolls, and we’re sharing our favorites with you below.

