40 LGBTQ Directors On The First Queer Movie They Fell In Love With

7 Must-Read Books On Black Liberation Politics By Black Lesbians Team AfterEllen condemns the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, both of whom died as a direct result of police violence. As lesbians, of color and white, we support the Black Lives Matter Movement and all efforts for racial justice. In this spirit of solidarity, here’s a list of books about anti-racism written by […]

Military Wives Review: A Pitch Perfect Drama Where Women Find Voice Set during the Afghanistan war, Military Wives tells the story of a choir that took the world by storm. When their spouses are redeployed, a group of women are left behind to wait. They live on a military base in rural England, cut off from everything – even the life of a nearby small town. […]