4 Men Charged With Hate Crimes In Beating Of Gay Couple

Cinema Systers All Lesbian Film Festival is Back! We’re always happy to discover more LGBT films and film festivals, and it’s pretty awesome to discover there is one that is specifically for lesbians. And no, it’s not in LA or NYC or Miami where you might expect to find it. Cinema Systers Film Festival takes place over Memorial Day weekend in rural Paducah, […]

TV Shows We Want to See as Lesbian Reboots Nostalgia is a powerful thing, and if the last few years are anything to go by, Americans are in a nostalgic mood. First, Hollywood has decided to make all the superhero movies from basically every comic ever made. Then there was that hot minute—which still seems to be ongoing—where it looked like every game/toy from […]