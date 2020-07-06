3 Congressional Races To Watch In New Jersey’s Democratic Primary

Political Animals Review: Lesbian Legislators Change the World “One wonderful thing about being a lesbian and a women’s activist is that you learn very early that it doesn’t pay to be a good girl. You need to be a bad girl.” This piece of advice comes from Sheila Kuehl, the first lesbian or gay California legislator. Although she thinks of herself as a […]

Game Girls Review: Black Lesbian Love on Skid Row Game Girls is a powerful documentary about a Black lesbian couple on Skid Row. The film came into being when director Alina Skrzeszewska set up Expressive Art workshops for women. The sessions were run by Dr. Mimi Savage, a drama therapist, and – crucially – were free to attend. Which meant they became a lifeline […]