26 Tweets Prove #WhatFeministsWear Is ‘Anything They F*cking Want'
Emma Watson and her under-boobs had the internet up in arms last week, with critics suggesting a real feminist would never pose in a revealing outfit.
The actress and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador told Reuters that the backlash was a result of misunderstandings about feminism as a concept. “Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it. It’s very confusing,” she said.
It was imperative that an expert weigh in on the controversy, so TMZ stopped Gloria Steinem at LaGuardia airport to ask if feminists can wear sexy outfits. She stated simply: “Feminists can wear anything they fucking want.”
Indeed, a person’s belief in gender equality is independent from her sartorial choices. Feminism is fundamentally about choice and the idea that the way a woman acts, talks and dresses should not determine whether she’s worthy of respect.
So, HuffPost Women asked followers on Twitter and Instagram to show us #WhatFeministsWear. Women (and men!) chimed in with photos of all types of outfits proving the answer to our prompt is… literally anything. Cop uniforms, hijabs, sneakers, stilettos, sweatpants, and bathing suits: these are things a feminist wears.
Take a look at some of our favorite responses below and then, join us!
Source: Queer Voices