26 Tweets Prove #WhatFeministsWear Is ‘Anything They F*cking Want'

Emma Watson and her under-boobs had the internet up in arms last week, with critics suggesting a real feminist would never pose in a revealing outfit.

The actress and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador told Reuters that the backlash was a result of misunderstandings about feminism as a concept. “Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it. It’s very confusing,” she said.

Maturing from Hermione to Belle in @beautyandthebeast is a true coming-of-age story for @EmmaWatson: "I couldn't care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn’t say something that I felt was important for people to hear." Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by Tim Walker. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:02am PST

It was imperative that an expert weigh in on the controversy, so TMZ stopped Gloria Steinem at LaGuardia airport to ask if feminists can wear sexy outfits. She stated simply: “Feminists can wear anything they fucking want.”

Indeed, a person’s belief in gender equality is independent from her sartorial choices. Feminism is fundamentally about choice and the idea that the way a woman acts, talks and dresses should not determine whether she’s worthy of respect.

So, HuffPost Women asked followers on Twitter and Instagram to show us #WhatFeministsWear. Women (and men!) chimed in with photos of all types of outfits proving the answer to our prompt is… literally anything. Cop uniforms, hijabs, sneakers, stilettos, sweatpants, and bathing suits: these are things a feminist wears.

Take a look at some of our favorite responses below and then, join us!

#WhatFeministsWear? Whatever the hell they want to. A post shared by HuffPost Women (@huffpostwomen) on Mar 6, 2017 at 9:12am PST

#WhatFeministsWear Whatever The F-ck They Want — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 6, 2017

ME AS A BURGEONING FEMINIST WITH A LOOSE POLO AND A WAY-TOO-CONFIDENT SMILE #whatfeministswear pic.twitter.com/UeALKruPaW — Melissa Radzimski (@melissaradz) March 6, 2017

Beautiful nail polish and a gorgeous ring I bought myself! #whatfeministswear pic.twitter.com/qo8SWHTaMf — Julie Burr (@juliedotburr) March 6, 2017

#whatfeministswear #science and #sex Equally as smart in both, equally as determined to discover.. and no less dedicated!!! pic.twitter.com/uXZ1tEOPxb — Missy Morrison (@morrison_missy) March 6, 2017

Literally whatever the fuck they want #whatfeministswear pic.twitter.com/pIKlhDHRTx — Alanna Vagianos (@lannadelgrey) March 6, 2017

#whatfeministswear I bought these boots after a guy told me that girls with thick calves shouldn't wear them. pic.twitter.com/8KEpuXs3sh — Maldita Bruja (@jocelynarias) March 6, 2017

