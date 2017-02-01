25 Valentine's Day Gifts For The Most Important Person In Your Life (You)

Audre Lorde famously said that self-preservation is an “act of political warfare.” And during such a politically contentious time, where women are participating in the political process by the thousands, self-preservation has arguably never been more essential.

So this Valentine’s Day, we thought we’d turn the holiday on its head and recommend you give some TLC to the most important woman in your life: your own glorious self.

Check out the 25 gift ideas below and remember to treat yourself this February 14.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices