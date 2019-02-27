16 Celebrity Couples You Probably Had No Idea Were Married

Here are the Comedians Drawing the Lesbian Crowd to Dinah Shore Weekend 2019 Dinah Shore Weekend is known as the biggest and longest-running lesbian event in the world, renowned mostly for its stellar music lineup each spring. But did you know the all-girl party also attracts some of the best comedic performers in the country? This year’s talent includes two of our favorites, and we can’t wait to […]

Lesbianing with AE! Navigating Safe Sex in An Open Relationship Dear Lindsey, My wife and I want to open our relationship up. She wants to get tested, which I think is a good idea to be on the safe side. Are there any guidelines for how often lesbians in open relationships should get tested? -Open Hi Open, Are there guidelines for lesbians in open relationships? […]