15 Movie Musicals That Will Brighten Your Dimming Spirit

The Lesbian Archive: Preserving A Herstory They Tried to Erase As many of us will know from personal experience, lesbian histories aren’t always easy to find. It can be isolating when you’re looking for stories that reflect your own – especially when you’re young and might be lacking in opportunities to have a particularly diverse social life – only to be told they don’t exist. […]

Lesbianing with AE: Bad Relationship, Great Sex? Dear AE, My relationship has been rocky for the last several months. My girlfriend is making poor life choices—like getting stoned every night when she gets off the throwaway retail job she hates rather than searching for a better job—and we’re fighting about everything…money, whether we can afford to move to a nicer apartment, her […]