100 People Share the Strangest Places They've Had Sex

When you have a “whenever, wherever” attitude toward sex, you’re bound to end up in some interesting places.

Just ask the people in the viral WatchCut video above. In the clip, 100 men and women share the weirdest places they’ve gotten it on, including their grandparents’ bed, a wall behind an LA Fitness….and in church.

Watch the video above for more funny spur-of-the-moment sex stories.

