10-Year-Old Explains To Principal Why She's Joining A 'Day Without A Woman'

We found one young woman who’s ready for “Wendsday.”

On Monday, Twitter user Laura Moreschi tweeted a photo of a letter written by her 10-year-old daughter to her school principal explaining why she won’t be in class this Wednesday.

Moreschi wrote on Twitter: “Talking at dinner last night about civic engagement and my 10 year old wrote this letter to her principal.”

In her adorable handwritten note, Moreschi’s daughter explains she would like to participate in “A Day Without A Woman” strike which is taking place on March 8 in honor of International Women’s Day.

“With your permission I would like to be excused from school this Wendsay [sic],” she wrote. “I will talk to my teachers and get my schoolwork ahead of time but I would just like you to know the reason of my absents [sic].”

Read the full letter below.

Talking at dinner last night about civic engagement and my 10 year old wrote this letter to her principal #DayWithoutAWoman pic.twitter.com/wgxiHD1eHH — Laura Moreschi (@LMoreschi) March 6, 2017

A little feminist activist in the making!

Source: Queer Voices