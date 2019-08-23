10 Books About Love And Life For LGBTQ Teens

THE L WORD: GENERATION Q Trailer is Here, and it’s…Queer. I missed you. I missed you more. A first look at The L Word: Generation Q dropped unexpectedly this week in a social media sandstorm that swept the collective rainbow universe. The trailer takes a hard departure from the original namesake series that opened on a scene of two lesbians fucking in a pool, in […]

On Feast and Family: These Two Inspire Lesbian Couple Goals Carrie Welch and Jannie Huang just might be one of the coolest lesbian couples you’ll ever meet. Welch is the Co-Founder (along with Mike Thelin) of the wildly fun and successful food festival called Feast Portland, for which Huang is the Creative Director. The two live in Portland, OR and run a super groovy – […]